Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty's bank account defreezed, gadgets returned by special NDPS court

Almost a year after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a Special NDPS Court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed de-freezing of her bank accounts and electronic gadgets that were seized during the investigation. The NCB froze Chakraborty's bank accounts and Fixed Deposits by a notice dated September 16, 2020, after her arrest on September 8, 2020.

In her application Rhea claimed that NCB froze them without any reason and added the action was unjust and caused prejudice to her. She added she needs the bank accounts to pay her taxes, support her lifestyle as well to take care of her younger brother, Showik Chakraborty. For the unversed, the NCB also arrested her brother and over two dozen others, including alleged drug peddlers, last year in the same case. The Chakraborty siblings were later released on bail.

However, Rhea’s plea was reportedly opposed by special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande representing the NCB. He stated that if her accounts are de-freezed it will cause hindrance in the investigation. He also said that there might be chances that the acteress uses the said amount for drug related business. Hence, he urged that her application should be rejected.

Later, on October 26, the investigating officer filed a reply saying that he leaves the question for the discretion of the Court. In reply to the officer the court said that there was no strong objection from the respondent side for unfreezing the bank account and FDs. Hence, they are bound to unfreeze her bank accounts.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI approaches Google, FB headquarters to retrieve deleted chats, mails

The court separately ordered that the electronic gadgets be returned after due verification and identification after executing a bond of ₹1 lakh.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing abetment to suicide charges against Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput’s family has accused her of allegedly abetting his suicide.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty's selfie with brother Showik goes viral, seen yet?