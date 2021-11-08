Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI approaches Google, FB headquarters to retrieve deleted chats, mails

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GRVGRV2020 CBI approaches Google, FB in SSR death case

The CBI investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is still going on. The CBI has now approached the US to conclude the investigation. The investigating agency has sought to retrieve deleted chats, mails of Sushant Singh Rajput from Google and Facebook Headquarters in the US California under MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty). It does not want to leave a single gap before taking the case to the final stage. The CBI has approached the US to verify if there is any social media account, email, or any link related to the actor before the day he was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, has confirmed that the CBI has approached the US under MLAT and sought Sushant's deleted mails and chats as the CBI has not yet reached any final conclusion. Despite the report of the forensic team of AIIMS, in which Sushant Singh Rajput's death was declared a suicide, the CBI had given the same statement that it is still abetment to suicide or suicide or murder.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Mumbai Police started investigating the case and called it a suicide. On the allegations of the family, Sushant's father claimed that the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty should be arrested for abetment to suicide. The case was registered for abetment and later was handed over to the CBI. The statements of all the staff present at SSR's house along with Rhea and her brother Showik were recorded several times.

Apart from the CBI, two more central investigative agencies, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau, had investigated this case. NCB made many arrests including Rhea, Showik in drugs angle and interrogated all Bollywood celebrities after drug chats surfaced.

Despite all this, the CBI has not yet reached the closure report of this case and has reached the US through the channel of MLAT, from where this case will be taken to the final angle after getting the details of the deleted chats mail.