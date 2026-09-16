Pakistan's PNS Hunain suffers damage after collision with Indian Navy warship, returns to port: Sources

The Pakistani Navy warship involved in a collision with an Indian Navy frontline vessel in the North Arabian Sea has been identified as PNS Hunain, a Yarmook-class Offshore Patrol Vessel.

The incident took place amid Pakistan's ongoing SEASPARK-2026 naval exercise, which began in Karachi on September 2. The exercise comprised a five-day port phase in Karachi, followed by a two-day sea phase in the North Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy ship suffered major damage

Following the collision with an Indian Navy warship, the Pakistani Navy vessel PNS Hunain returned to port. The ship is learnt to have sustained damage in the collision, sources said, adding the damage to the Pakistani vessel is believed to be substantial.

Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan briefed Chief of Defence Staff General NS Rajasubramani on the collision involving the Indian Navy warship in the Arabian Sea. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been briefed.

How the collision occurred

According to the Indian side, PNS Hunain came dangerously close to an Indian Navy frontline warship during the maritime exercise on the evening of September 15.

The Pakistani vessel allegedly carried out high-speed, unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvring, resulting in a collision between the two ships.

The incident occurred in international waters and did not result in any major damage to the Indian Navy vessel, sources added.

India summons Pakistan Charge d’Affaires

India has taken up the matter with Pakistan and summoned the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires to lodge a formal protest. The Ministry of External Affairs said the conduct of the Pakistani naval vessel was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the April 1991 India-Pakistan Agreement.

The 1991 bilateral agreement contains provisions concerning advance notification of military exercises and manoeuvres, as well as measures intended to ensure safe conduct and reduce the risk of incidents between the armed forces of the two countries.

The latest incident has once again brought these provisions into focus, particularly in the context of naval exercises and manoeuvres in the region.

A similar incident was reported on June 16, 2011, when Pakistani Navy vessel PNS Babur and Indian Navy warship INS Godavari reportedly brushed against each other on the high seas in the Gulf of Aden. India had lodged a protest with Pakistan following that incident as well.

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