Rajpal Yadav gets relief from Supreme Court in cheque bounce case, given 2 weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore

New Delhi:

Actor Rajpal Yadav has received relief from the Supreme Court in a cheque bounce case. The top court has given him two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore and provide surety for the outstanding amount. Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, challenged the Delhi High Court's decision before the Supreme Court. While hearing their plea, the top court issued a notice and granted Rajpal the relief.

SC says this is Rajpal Yadav's last opportunity

The Supreme Court said that this would be the last opportunity for Rajpal Yadav. The actor has also been directed to deposit his passport. The case is related to seven cheque bounce cases involving Murli Projects Private Limited. The Delhi High Court had convicted Rajpal Yadav and sentenced him to three months in each case.

Rajpal Yadav previously moved SC in cheque bounce case

Earlier this month, Rajpal Yadav approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order in a cheque bounce case, shortly before the deadline for his surrender was set to expire. The Supreme Court had then directed him to deposit Rs 5 crore with the court registry by September 9. If he fails to deposit the amount, he will have to serve his jail term.

The top court has made it clear that Rajpal Yadav will get relief only if he deposits Rs 5 crore within the stipulated deadline. In case he fails to comply, the actor will have to return to jail.

The development comes after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in July in a cheque bounce case. Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three months in prison and had earlier been granted bail on March 18, 2026.

The actor faces seven cases, with a fine of Rs 1.05 crore imposed in each case. The total fine amounts to Rs 7.35 crore. If he fails to pay the fine, his imprisonment could be extended to six months. However, all seven sentences will run concurrently, meaning he would serve a total of three months in jail. Of the fine imposed in each case, Rs 1,04,75,000 is to be paid to the complainant, while the remaining Rs 25,000 will go to the state.

What is Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case?

The cases are linked to alleged unpaid dues related to Rajpal Yadav's 2012 directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to perform well at the box office, while the loan reportedly taken to finance the project continued to accumulate interest.

Before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities, Rajpal Yadav had spoken about the financial and emotional difficulties caused by the long-running case.

Following his arrest, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and several others reportedly offered financial assistance to the actor.

Rajpal Yadav was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.

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Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property faces auction over Rs 16.61 crore bank dues