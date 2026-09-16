Samay Raina adds final touches to India's Got Latent 2 episode 7 from Switzerland; know its release date

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has drawn attention since it returned for its second season. This time, the comedy talent show is releasing simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube. So far, six episodes from this season have been released, along with three bonus episodes that aired exclusively for Samay Raina's YouTube members.

Notably, the latest episode, number 6, featuring Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover, aired on September 6. Samay later informed his fans that he was heading abroad for a two-week vacation. However, recently, Samay Raina treated fans to an update regarding the upcoming episode.

Samay Raina adds final touches to India's Got Latent 2 EP 7 from Switzerland

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Samay shared a picture of himself from Switzerland, where he was seen sitting in a balcony area and editing a video on his laptop. The picture hinted that he is currently working on the upcoming episode. Samay smartly hid the guest from the picture. For the caption, he wrote, "EP 7 This Friday," along with a red heart and fire emoji. Take a look:

(Image Source : SAMAY RAINA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Samay Raina's Instagram stories.

Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta join Samay Raina's show

Content creator Deepal Kalal and stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta were the most recent guests to feature on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent 2. The duo appeared as panellists and were joined by Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley and Balraj Ghai. The episode aired on September 13 exclusively on Samay's YouTube channel for members only.

Celebs who have joined Samay for India's Got Latent 2

So far, several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr, Rakhi Sawant, Badshah, Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and others, have appeared on India's Got Latent 2. Meanwhile, celebrities such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhuvan Bam are also set to appear on the comedy talent show as guests.

Bhuvan Bam, who recently featured in Prime Video's The Revolutionaries, confirmed his appearance on India's Got Latent 2 through an Instagram photo dump. On September 6, he shared a carousel post offering a glimpse into his recent life. One of the pictures featured a photograph from the show's set. However, details regarding the release dates of their respective episodes are not known yet.

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