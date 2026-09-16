The Vvaan trailer out; Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah's film promises a gripping tale where faith meets folklore

The trailer for The Vvaan trailer, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is finally out now. It takes the film's story beyond what was shown in the teaser. It introduces a mysterious world built around Indian folklore, ancient beliefs and the supernatural.

The Vvaan trailer out

The film does not follow a typical horror or mythology template. Instead, it brings together folklore, fantasy and adventure in a larger-than-life setting. The story moves through a forbidden forest filled with secrets, while action, mystery, romance, humour and supernatural elements add to the scale.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah headline the film and mark their first on-screen pairing. Their characters find themselves pulled into a world with its own set of rules and dangers. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the chemistry between the two as the story takes them deeper into this unfamiliar world.

The makers have also tried to give The Vvaan a strong Indian identity. The story is inspired by a folk legend but is presented as a contemporary theatrical spectacle. The film's larger universe has already been introduced through The Legend of Vvaan comic book. Watch the trailer of The Vvaan here:

How did fans react to The VVaan trailer?

In the comment section on YouTube and Instagram, fans wrote, "THE LAST SEQUENCE VEER we can't hold our excitement anymore for 25th September", "It looks amazing best wishes to the entire team", "This looks completely different from the usual Bollywood", "Blockbuster will, movie The Vvaan with romantic comedy horror mythology Jai Chhathi Maiya", and others.

When is The Vvaan releasing?

The project brings together TVF's Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The Vvaan is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra. Manu Anand serves as the DOP and Visual Director.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah and is set to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The film promises a mix of folklore, fantasy, action and mystery designed for the big screen.

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