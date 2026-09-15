Manoj Muntashir reshares Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush on Instagram a day after Ramayana's Jai Jai Ram release

Manoj Muntashir has revisited Ram Siya Ram, his song from Adipurush, on Instagram, just a day after Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released its first song, Jai Jai Ram. The timing of the post has caught the attention of fans online, with several pointing out the proximity between the two releases.

For the unversed, Muntashir was the lyricist and dialogue writer of Adipurush, the 2023 mythological film starring Prabhas as Lord Ram. His decision to reshare Ram Siya Ram shortly after Ramayana’s new song was released has led to discussion on social media, with some fans suggesting that the timing is noteworthy.

Manoj Muntashir shares Ram Siya Ram after Ramayana song release

Ram Siya Ram was one of the prominent songs from Adipurush and was composed by Sachet-Parampara, with vocals by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. The lyrics were written by Muntashir. The song was built around the relationship between Lord Ram and Sita and became closely associated with the film's devotional music.

Muntashir's Instagram reshare came a day after Ramayana unveiled Jai Jai Ram on Ganesh Chaturthi. The new song has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The timing has led to fan reactions, with social media users drawing comparisons between the two songs and noticing that Muntashir chose to revisit his Adipurush track immediately after the new Ramayana song arrived. However, Muntashir has not publicly indicated that the reshare was intended as a response to Ramayana’s release.

Ramayana's Jai Jai Ram marks a new musical chapter

Meanwhile, Jai Jai Ram marks the beginning of Ramayana’s musical campaign. The song features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while also offering glimpses of several other characters from the epic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles, with Yash playing Ravana. The first song focuses on the devotional side of the story, with AR Rahman’s composition accompanied by the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The lyrics for Jai Jai Ram have been written by Dr Kumar Vishwas. He has described the song as an expression of the relationship devotees share with Lord Ram, keeping the language simple and direct.

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Jai Jai Ram song from Ramayana Part 1 out now, AR Rahman composes Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's track