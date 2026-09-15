Shah Rukh Khan gives fans a taste of King in his signature deep voice; here's his new dialogue

Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear on the big screen with King, three years after Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki were released in 2023. The superstar began the 100-day journey to his film's release with his famous 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter).

After confirming that King will release on December 24 as per the schedule, the actor also revealed a new dialogue from the film. And this has left the internet in frenzy.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals new King dialogue

A fan asked him to share a dialogue from King. Shah Rukh Khan responded by sharing a video of the script. His voiceover backed it. He was heard saying, "Trying it first time for everyone....and then will go. Thanks everyone for being around love u all.”

In the video, Shah Rukh can be heard saying that it is too early to reveal anything from the film. However, he gave fans a line from King after repeated requests.

“To early to put out something from the film, yaa film se aapko kuch sunna sakoon (or to make you listen to something from the film). But still, because everybody is asking… ‘Chaubis December, King. Picture abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai’. (24 December, King. The film is still pending, King is enough all alone).” Take a look:

His fans wrote, "Want the vdoooooooo!!!! Guyss! Spread it across all the social media platforms fast!", "Take care khan sahab love you", "This is super super cool My Shah", and others.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also wrote, "As @iamsrk says in #KING. “Picture abhi baaki hai KING akela hi kaafi hai.” In theatres 24th Dec."

When asked if he has a favourite line from King, SRK responded by saying, "Too many....was thinking will use it in the next promo....#King."

The 60-year-old actor also opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for King. Shah Rukh revealed that he suffered several injuries during the shoot, which led to multiple breaks in filming. However, he said the issues have now been sorted, and the shoot is almost complete. “Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good.”

When is King releasing?

Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

King is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The soundtrack has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Anirudh Ravichander has worked on the film's score.

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Shah Rukh Khan praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar during 'AskSRK,' says he loved both parts