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Hanuman Ansh, based on Baba Neem Karoli's life, declared tax-free in Uttarakhand

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: ,Updated:

Hanuman Ansh, based on Baba Neem Karoli's life, declared tax-free in Uttarakhand

Baba Neem Karoli's life story 'Hanuman Ansh' gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand
Baba Neem Karoli's life story 'Hanuman Ansh' gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand Image Source : TMDB

The Uttarakhand government has decided to make the film 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of Baba Neem Karoli, tax-free in the state. The government will cover the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) charged on movie tickets at cinemas and multiplexes, so viewers do not have to bear the tax.

Uttarakhand Information Director General and Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC) Chief Executive Officer Banshidhar Tiwari has directed the state tax department to take necessary action in this regard.

This is a developing story.

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