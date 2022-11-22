Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Raveena Tandon expresses concern over people 'throwing stones' at tiger enclosure in Bhopal; authorities react

Raveena Tandon expresses concern over people 'throwing stones' at tiger enclosure in Bhopal; authorities react

Raveena Tandon's tweet about people 'throwing stones' at a tiger enclosure in Bhopal alerts authorities.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2022 23:58 IST
Raveena Tandon tweets about people throwing stones on Tiger
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon tweets about people throwing stones on Tiger

Authorities at the Van Vihar National Park here have started an investigation after Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon shared a video and claimed that some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure. The park is located on the banks of Bhopal's Upper Lake.

"Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelting stones at the tiger in closures. Having a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. humiliation they are subjected to," Tandon tweeted on Monday.

In reply, the park management said it was already investigating the incident. Such acts are punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act, it added.

In another tweet, the park management said, "Van Vihar National Park follows Zero Tolerance policy against any kind of action which can lead to physical harm to animals. We urge the public to refrain from indulging any such Activities which are punishable under Wildlife Protection Act."

The park's director Padma Priya Balakrishnan told PTI that the video shared by Tandon did not show anyone actually throwing stones, but someone is heard shouting from behind "why are you throwing stones?"

"Two men seen in the video were misbehaving, shouting and ringing the bell (of a bicycle). We have put up their pictures at the park's gates and banned their entry," she added.

Related Stories
KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash starrer march towards Rs 1200 crore-club, set to break more records

KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash starrer march towards Rs 1200 crore-club, set to break more records

Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with Aranyak

Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with Aranyak

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's latest pics from Ganesh Chaturthi remind netizens of Tara Sutaria

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's latest pics from Ganesh Chaturthi remind netizens of Tara Sutaria

Shocking video of rhino getting hit by truck worries netizens, Raveena Tandon condemns incident

Shocking video of rhino getting hit by truck worries netizens, Raveena Tandon condemns incident

Also read: Kartik Aaryan receives heartfelt wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan on 32nd birthday

A case has been registered against them and further action will be taken after they are identified, the official said. "Besides, we are also seeking an explanation from our staff for their carelessness in keeping a watch," Balakrishnan said, adding that CCTV cameras are being installed across the park to prevent such incidents. 

Also read: VADH Trailer Out: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta's crime thriller promises nail-biting suspense | Watch

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News