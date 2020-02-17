Ranveer Singh shares what Deepika Padukone did when he got his 'black lady' home

Ranveer Singh recently was awarded the best actor award for his film Gully Boy at the recently conducted Filmfare awards. Fans missed actress Deepika Padukone and the adorable PDA between the two. To make up with that, he took to his social media to share a still of what his wife did when he got the 'black lady' home. In an adorable photo shared by Ranveer on Instagram, Deepika is seen lying in bed with his Filmfare trophy in her hand and can be seen smiling with all her heart.

The sweet photo was uploaded on Instagram along with a caption that read, "When my Little lady met my Black lady." As soon as it was uploaded, it got as many as 7,36,000 likes within a few minutes. The actor was awarded for his performance in the 2019 Zoya Akhtar-directed musical Gully Boy. Check out the photo here:

A major of all the important awards were received by the film including Best Film, Best Male and Female Actor Awards, Best Director, Best Music Album, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Lyrics, and Best Dialogue.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 where Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and while the actress will be seen playing the role of his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia.

