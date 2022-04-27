Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna shoot for 'Animal' in Mumbai? Deets inside!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are now shooting for their much awaited film, 'Animal' in Mumbai. A source close to the actress reveals, "Rashmika has been shooting for 'Animal' in Mumbai for more than a week now. The schedule consists of several patches of day and night shoots in the suburbs. She has been juggling different cities to concentrate on her acting projects in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi."

"Post this, Rashmika will travel to Hyderabad for a short period of time, and then return to Mumbai to fulfill her brand commitments."

'Animal', billed as an action-comedy, began filming in the Himalayas. It will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame. Previously, Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the role being played by Rashmika now. As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations. He will be presenting Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new role. In fact, Ranbir had a makeover for the film.

Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play an intense and dark character in Animal. In the announcement video of the film, the actor talked about his character’s tough relationship with his father, which ended in gunshots. 'Animal' is a pan-India project that will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

Talking about Rashmika's other rprojects, she now has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye in the pipeline. The actress will soon start shooting for her upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. After Sulthan, she signed her second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is currently progressing at a swift pace.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Shamshera and Bharmastra among 9other films in the pipeline.