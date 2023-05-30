Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani completes 10 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 10 years of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romantic drama Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has turned 10. This film waxes nostalgic while reminiscing about the fun he had while shooting. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post and wrote in the caption, “It’s hard to believe ki iss dosti ko 10 saal ho gaye hai! #10 years of YJHD #YehJawaniHaiDeewani”.

Soon after the production house shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons. “All-time favorite movie of every month, a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “My favorite movie”.

The film appealed to the youth and was like a breath of fresh air with a fantastic premise consisting of friends, family, relationships, marriage, and amazing music, a magnificent star cast, beautiful locales, and brilliantly crafted lines. Produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was released in 2013 and was declared a blockbuster. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starred actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Kochelin in pivotal roles.

Recently, while speaking to fans in an interaction post the success of his recent release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor said that he thinks "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel," adding that "Ayan also had a very nice story" before he got involved in Brahmastra. But "never say never. He might make it after a couple of years."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor who was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, will next be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 11.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand will next be seen in the pan-India film Project K opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She also has Sidharth Anand’s directorial Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathaan became the first Bollywood film to gross over Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office.

