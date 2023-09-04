Rana Daggubati addresses Allu Arjun's National Award win VS Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' controversy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rana Daggubati on Allu Arjun's National Award win and Suriya's Jai Bhim

Rana Daggubati, at a recent event, addressed the controversy surrounding Allu Arjun's National Award win for 'Pushpa' and Suriya starrer 'Jai Bhim' being snubbed making actors including Nani, Prakash Raj, and others upset. At an event for SIIMA, the actor said that there's no controversy and it's everyone's personal opinion.

Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. He became the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor from Telugu in 68 years. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad won Best Director and Best Music Director respectively as well. On the other hand, Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' did not receive any award.

Addressing the event, Rana Daggubati, at an event in Hyderabad, said, "Each one is entitled to their opinion. You might like a film and I might like something else. It's the same with artists. It's not about the person. Many thought that story [Jai Bhim] would bag awards. But, it didn't. It's not about why the other person won it. It's never a controversy. They might have just shared a tweet, but there are people who make it a controversy. Amongst us, nothing is a controversy. Everybody can't get the merit."

Despite being in nominations, Suriya starrer Jai Bhim failed to secure even a single win in any category at the National Awards. After the award ceremony, a heartbroken Nani posted, '"Jai Bhim with a red heartbroken" emoji. Not just Nani, several fans were also disappointed that Jai Bhim didn't bag any National Award.

Allu Arjun made his way into the hearts of audiences with his performance as Pushpa Raj. The actor underwent a massive transformation for the role and changed everything, from his talking, walking, acting, and breathing, just like his Pushpa Raj character. One of the biggest factors of Pushpa is truly Allu Arjun's performance, his body language and ‘Thaggede Le’ swag made everyone become a fan of him. And there isn't anyone, from a kid to an old uncle, who didn't try to recreate Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj body language and popular dialogue.

Pushpa: The Rise is about a laborer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song Oo Antava, which became a chartbuster hit.

