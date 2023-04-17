Raghav Juyal breaks silence on dating Shehnaaz Gill: 'sach hai ya jhooth...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAGHAVJUYAL, SHEHNAAZGILL Raghav Juyal breaks silence on dating Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav Juyal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh and Vijender Singh. Ahead of the release, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill are making headlines about their alleged romance. Now, the actor-dancer has clarified the speculations.

For the unversed, at the trailer launch event for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, during a fun banter among the stars, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on and hinted about a chemistry that he noticed on the sets of the film without taking any names. He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao", to which Shenaaz replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."

Salman Khan's hint took the internet by storm, fueling speculation that the two had a romantic connection.

Now, in an interview with DNA, Raghav reacted to the rumours, saying, "Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth...jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (These internet rumours don't reach me. I don't know whether they're true or false, and until I see and hear it myself)."

He further went on to say, "Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (I am here for my film, and I want people should remember me as an actor, dancer, host. Other than that, I have no time for anything else. These link-up rumours are baseless. I am working a double shift, and I have no time for anything else)." So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that's it."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid. Check out the trailer below.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee lost consciousness on 1st international flight after consuming free alcohol

Also read: BTS Jhope Military Service: Rapper shares last message for fans; Jungkook returns from LA for Hobi hyung

Latest Entertainment News