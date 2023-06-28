Prithviraj Sukumaran health update: Actor says 'promise to fight through the pain'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran health update: Days after he sustained a ligament tear while shooting a stunt sequence for Malayalam movie "Vilayath Buddha", Prithviraj said experts have advised him to rest and he is on the road to recovery. The actor, who will receive physiotherapy for a couple of months, got injured on the film's set at Marayoor in Idukki district.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he underwent keyhole surgery on Monday (June 26). The actor posted a health update with fans and followers on his official Instagram account on Tuesday. "I had an accident while shooting an action sequence on 'Vilayath Buddha'. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed keyhole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months," Prithviraj, 40, said in a statement.

The actor, known for films such as "Ayyappanum Koshiyum", "Pokkiri Raja", "Kuruthi", and "Lucifer", said he will try his best to use the recovery period constructively. "and I promise to fight through the pain and recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love," he added.

The shooting of "Vilayath Buddha", directed by Jayan Nambiyar and produced by Sandip Senan, has been temporarily halted. The film is based on a book by G R Indugopan.

What's next for Prithviraj?

The actor has come on board with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He took to social media to express his happiness at joining the cast. He expressed that he was thrilled to be part of the amazing squad. The film, it is an alleged remake of 1998 film that was directed by David Dhawan. The classic starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. While it was a comedy caper, the Akshay-Tiger starrer is hailed as an action-packed entertainer. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead in the film and has been paired opposite Tiger.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film credits include Ennu Ninte Moideen, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Classmates and Mumbai Police, among many others. He made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Lucifer.

