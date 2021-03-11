Preity Zinta shares romantic pics on hubby Gene Goodenough's birthday, calls him center of her world

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is celebrating her husband Gene Goodenough's birthday. Though she is currently away from him, the actress made sure to make him feel loved on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a couple of romantic pictures with Gene and called him the center of her world. In one of the three pictures, the actress can be seen striking a romantic pose with Gene in a pool as she covers his eyes from behind. In another one, the two look adorable as they pose for a selfie, while in the third one, Preity is seen hugging Gene as they seemingly spend some time vacationing.

Captioning the adorable pictures, Preity wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine. You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you. Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah." Preity's friends from the industry also wished Gene. While actress Sonakshi Sinha commented on the post writing, "Happiest birthdayyyy Gene!!!" filmmaker Rohini Iyer dropped heart emojis.

Although Preity married Gene in 2016, the couple was dating from 2011. The same was revealed by the actress in her recent post. Celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary earlier his month, the actress spoke about clocking a decade together.

"Happy Anniversary my love. You're the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here. #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb," Preity had tweeted.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.