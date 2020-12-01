Pregnant Anushka Sharma aces Shirshasana with her 'very able husband' Virat Kohli's support

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA Pregnant Anushka Sharma continues doing Shirshasana with her 'very able husband' Virat Kohli's support

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant and all set to deliver her first baby with her husband Virat Kohli in January 2021. The actress has been evidently enjoying her pregnancy and sharing pictures of her glowing self with fans. While she has been relaxing and spending quality time with Virat, she has also been looking after her health. Although she is pregnant, Anushka hasn't given up on her yoga exercises and in her latest picture, she is seen acing Shirshasana with the help of her 'very able husband.'

Anushka Sharma on Tuesday shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen doing shirshanasa, in which she is standing with her feet up and head down. Flaunting her baby bump, the actress is seen getting the required help from her husband Virat Kohli. The actress wrote, "This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one" She further stated that she performed the asana in the supervision of her yoga teacher.

She added, "As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy."

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to bounce back on the big screen. Talking about her comeback, Anushka recently said, "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

Anushka, who is currently shooting for endorsements after creating a protective, full-proof bio-bubble with her staff, said: "It's been great being on the set actually and meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry but I'm happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy."

The actress said that she had to be fully sure that the sets were safe to shoot because she was working during the pandemic.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page