Ponniyin Selvan-I fame Jayam Ravi tests COVID positive

Ponniyin Selvan 1 actor Jayam Ravi, who plays Arun Mozhi Varman, the titular role in director Mani Ratnam's critically acclaimed magnum opus, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 42-year-old star shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday night. "Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself," Ravi wrote. He also urged people who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless," the actor added. For the unversed, India saw a single-day rise of 2,112 new infections raising the COVID-19 tally to 4,46,40,748, while the number of active cases declined to 24,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

About Ponniyin Selvan-I

In PS1, Jayam Ravi plays prince Arun Mozhi Varman, the younger brother of Aditha Karikalan and Kundavai. In fact, the story of 'Ponniyin Selvan' is basically Arun Mozhi Varman's story as it is his character that is also referred to as 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is based on the literary classic by eminent writer Kalki. The story is being presented in two parts. The first part of the epic movie was released on September 30. The film, which has been receiving rave reviews, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

Earlier, Ravi has disclosed that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had called him after watching the film to congratulate him for his performance. Taking to Twitter, Jayam shared: "That one-minute conversation made my day, my year and added a whole new meaning to my career."

