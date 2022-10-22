Salman Khan down with dengue, Bollywood star to return as Bigg Boss 16 host from THIS date: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMANSAJIDBHA7 Salman Khan

Salman Khan did not host Bigg Boss 16 Sukarvaar ka Vaar this weekend. While many missed the grilling host, they also wondered why the Bollywood star took a break from his hosting duties. As per latest media reports, Salman is down with dengue and therefore he couldn't host the reality show over the weekend. However, there has been no official confirmation of the diagnosis.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT in the past, took over the stage of BB16 in place of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed. While earlier it was said that Salman will appear on Saturday's episode of Weekend ka Vaar, now it is reported that will be back next week. An official confirmation about the same is awaited. He is expected to resume the shooting of his film on sets of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan from October 25.

Furthermore, the three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least performing contestant on the show. But in the previous episode Shalin was seen talking to Sumbul and blaming Tina for his behaviour with her.

Talking about Salman Khan's upcoming films, Diwali 2023 will mark the return of the star as Tiger with the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3. The film brings back the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with a strong ensemble. The film has been shot across the globe with one of its kind action-packed experiences for the audience during the festive season of Diwali.

Not just Diwali, but Salman will also be treating fans on Eid 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be an Eid 2023 release. This will be his 10th Eid release in cinema halls after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat.

