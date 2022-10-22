Raju Srivastava's wife shares old video of late comedian a month after his death; watch here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava's wife posted an old video of the late comedian a month after his death. Shikha Srivastava remembered Raju with a heartfelt note saying even though he has left for his humble abode, he looks after her and their kids. In the video, the late comedian-actor can be sitting inside a room and singing Kishore Kumar's Yaadon Main Woh Sapnon Main Hai from the film Swami (1977).

"It's been a month since you're gone but we know you're still with us and will continue to be... (red heart emoji)," Shikha wrote. Shikha also penned an emotional note in Hindi. Taking inspiration from the lyrics of the song, Shikha said she couldn't fathom that the song would become reality in just 12 days.

"Nahi pata tha ki ye gaana itani jaldi (sirf 12 din mein) hakeekat mein tabdeel kar doge . nahi pata tha ki dhadakan hee dhokha de jaegee.. sabako hansaate hansaate hamen yun rula jaoge (Did not know that this song will turn into reality so soon (in just 12 days). Didn't know that the heartbeat would deceive.. Making everyone laugh, you left all in tears)," she added in Hindi.

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 after a 40 day battle in the ICU at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Raju Srivastava had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out in a gym. He was then rushed to AIIMS. Since then, he was on a ventilator. He was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. His son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals.

The funeral was attended by veteran poet-humourists Surendra Sharma, Ashok Chakradhar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Fellow comedians and friends such as Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi too were in attendence.

Raju Srivastava is survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.

