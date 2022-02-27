BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya, Khushi amp up glam quotient as they step out for a dinner date

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Friends who slay together, stay together! The favourite BFFs of Bollywood---Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor depict are here! On Saturday night, the girls stepped out for a perfect dinner date. The young girls looked in a party mood as they all were dressed to the nines. Several pictures of the star kids have been doing the rounds on the internet in which they can be seen oozing oomph with their outfits. They stepped out for dinner in Mumbai and were spotted by the paparazzi upon their exit from the restaurant.

For the outing, Suhana donned a white off-shoulder top teamed with a pair of striped trousers. She completed her look with hoop earrings. Ananya looked gorgeous in a lavender-coloured bodycon dress, while Shanaya opted for a white dress with cut-out detailing on the waist. Ananya even took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her look and mentioned that it's her pal Shanaya's dress that she has sported. "Stealing Shanaya's clothes is my hobby," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya are daughters of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor respectively.

Much like their best friend Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are also looking forward to pursuing a career in acting. Shanaya had announced last year that she will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film, while Suhana will reportedly be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the Archies comics. On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan.’

Next, she will next be seen alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India film ‘Liger’.

