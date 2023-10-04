A photo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone straight from Fighter shoot in Italy LEAKED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARFEEN KHAN Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's picture from fighter sequence

The movie "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024. Recent reports suggest that the leads are currently filming song sequences for director Sidharth Anand’s upcoming in Italy. A picture from the shoot went viral online, giving fans a glimpse of shoot. It featured Deepika, Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, choreographer Bosco Martis, among others.

The picture shows the "Fighter" team enjoying coffee together, against a picturesque backdrop. Hrithik is dressed in a casual blue tee with a black hoodie, while Deepika wore a white bathrobe and black slippers as they sat at an outdoor location, probably a restaurant. The picture was shared by actor Arfeen Khan, who wrote "Fighter in action… amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis."

Seems like after Jawan's success, Deepika Padukone is she's gearing up for more action sequences in her upcoming film "Fighter." Another picture of her sporting a perfect tanned look surfaced on the internet. It was shared by tan artist Isabel Alysa, who expressed her admiration for Deepika in the caption. The photo captures the actress in a white bathrobe, with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun and a radiant smile. It's noticeable that her face appears tanned in the photograph.

About Fighter

The film, which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after "Bang Bang" and "War". Earlier, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram, to share a new poster which he captioned: "25th January 2024 - see you at the theatres! #Fighter." Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, "Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024." With this, it seems like the team is set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

The film was officially announced in January 2021, but its pre-production faced delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its shooting eventually commenced in November 2022 and it originally slated for release on September 3, 2022, but the film had to be postponed due to pandemic-related production delays. After several rescheduled release dates, it is now set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

ALSO READ: Caught on camera: When Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari | WATCH

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar announces premiere date, slams himself for 'painful monologues'

Latest Entertainment News