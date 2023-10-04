Caught on camera: When Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE When Gayatri Joshi's Lamborghini collides with Ferrari

Gayatri Joshi, the actress from "Swades," and her husband Vikas Oberoi are presently in Italy, where their vehicle met with an accident. Their car was part of a multi-car collision. This incident occurred as a Lamborghini and Ferrari attempted to overtake a mini-truck, simultaneously. Unfortunately, a senior Swiss couple traveling in a Ferrari lost their lives when the vehicle caught fire.

What exactly happened

The collision took place when multiple luxury vehicles, including Lamborghini and Ferrari, attempted they overtake the mini-truck simultaneously, leading it to overturning in Sardinia. Gayatri and Vikas sustained minor injuries but are safe. Following her accident, Gayatri told Free Press Journal, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here.. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine." According to the video, the collision took place when a Lamborghini and the Ferrari tried to overtake a mini-truck at the same time, resulting in the Ferrari catching fire and overturning of the van. This incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, when several luxurious car were moving from Teulada to Olbia. Watch:

About Gayatri Joshi

Gayatri bagged the Femina Miss India International in 2000 and made her acting debut with Ashutosh Gowariker’s "Swades". She gained recognition for her role in the movie co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2004. She was born on March 20, 1977, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Before entering the film industry, Gayatri Joshi had a successful career as a model and appeared in several prominent advertising campaigns. Her role in "Swades" opposite Shah Rukh Khan was well-received, and she garnered praise for her performance. However, after the film's release, Gayatri Joshi decided to step away from the film industry and focused on her personal life.

While she hasn't been active in the entertainment industry in recent years, her work in "Swades" remains memorable to Bollywood fans. Also, she modeled for certain brands and featured in music videos such as the song Kaghaz Ki Kashti by Jagjit Singh and Jhanjaria by Hans Raj Hans.

