Swades actor Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident that leaves Swiss couple dead | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi

Gayatri Joshi, known for her role in the movie "Swades," also starring Shah Rukh Khan, was in Italy with her husband Vikas Oberoi when they were reportedly met with an accident while traveling in Italy. Unfortunately, a senior Swiss couple traveling in a Ferrari lost their lives when the vehicle caught fire. The accident occurred when Gayatri's car collided with other vehicles, including a mini-truck. The collision took place when multiple luxury vehicles, including Lamborghini and Ferrari, attempted they overtake the mini-truck simultaneously, leading it to overturning in Sardinia.

Gayatri and Vikas sustained minor injuries but are safe.

About Gayatri Joshi

Gayatri Joshi gained recognition for her role in the Bollywood movie "Swades," which was released in 2004. She was born on March 20, 1977, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Before entering the film industry, Gayatri Joshi had a successful career as a model and appeared in several prominent advertising campaigns. Her role in "Swades" opposite Shah Rukh Khan was well-received, and she garnered praise for her performance. However, after the film's release, Gayatri Joshi decided to step away from the film industry and focused on her personal life.

While she hasn't been active in the entertainment industry in recent years, her work in "Swades" remains memorable to Bollywood fans. Also, she modeled for certain brands and featured in music videos such as the song Kaghaz Ki Kashti by Jagjit Singh and Jhanjaria by Hans Raj Hans.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ram Charan spotted at Mumbai airport walking barefoot, greets paparazzi with namaste

ALSO READ: Protests against Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' continues; filmmaker REACTS, 'if they are clean...'

Latest Entertainment News