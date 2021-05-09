Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMASAHNI/KAREENAKAPOOR On Mother's Day 2021, wishes pour in from Riddhima Sahni, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena & other celebs | UPDATES

Happy Mother's Day 2021: Today is an occasion when you need to give importance to the most important woman in your lives. She is our pillar of strength and deserves all the pampering and love. Yes, we are talking about none other than our wonderful moms! There's no doubt about the fact that you must have planned everything to make her feel special-- from surprise breakfast to showering her with gifts. But aren’t you curious how your favourite B-town celebrities are wishing their moms? Plus, on this occasion, you might catch a glimpse of your stars’ childhood avatars. These stars are leaving no stone unturned in making their mons feel beautiful by sharing beautiful posts on social media. Have a look at how celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shilpa Shetty made the occasion extra special.

Riddhima shared an endearing black and white picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most."

Celine Jaitley shared an emotional post reading, "This is a picture of both my pregnancies the first one with @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag and the second with @arthurjhaag & Shamsher. I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in both my pregnancies due to twin baby hormones, I had to really watch what I ate and went through a extremely strict restrictions throughout both pregnancies. Due to my fathers loss in my second twin pregnancy I literally lost the ability to walk due to the shock and had to be pushed on a wheelchair by my husband Peter. Being tiny my bones were affected and the babies pressed on my heart so breathing was great difficulty.

Facing the loss of baby Shamsher to a hypo plastic heart, to @arthurjhaag ending up in an incubator for 3 months as well as my mothers sudden passing following all this lead me to believe that it was “Motherhood” that made me realise the strength I never thought I had or was capable of. Makes me think often of all the sacrifices my own mother ( Dr Meeta Jaitly) did as an infantry officers wife bringing up two kids most of her life by herself, making sure we turned out the way we did. I also believe Motherhood has no gender I truly believe it is how you describe the very powerful strength, resilience and unconditional love that gives a child the courage to grow. I am so grateful I have the opportunity to experience this power, and to have also been on the receiving end of it too in all my formative years. Happy Mother’s Day to all who vow to love, nurture and care."

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi shared a throwback picture of mother Sharmila Tagore and wrote, "HÀaApppY Mother's Day! # My IGTV video dedicated to YOU Says it all..... Lots of love.#happymothersday #sundayvibes #."

Sushmita Sen penned a heartfelt note on the occasion and wrote, "Happpyyyyy Mother's Day to all nurturers!! I thank God for all of you!!" "To my Maa...no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!! No wonder then, your happiness is contagious. Here's to better health and your infinite joie de vivre you're my rock..star!!! I love you!!!"

To express her love for them on Mother's Day, she penned, "To my Shobha Amma and Pritam Maa @pritam_shikhare. Thank you for being a divine source of love, strength and support through some pretty trying times...ensuring I always came back stronger!! Such a blessing to be born to your hearts...I love you!!." Sushmita concluded the note with the hashtag 'Shakti' (power) in her caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first glimpse of her second baby on the lap of his elder brother Taimur. Alongside, she wrote, "आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है, And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."