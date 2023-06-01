Nora Fatehi's 50s touch in Manish Malhotra's off-shoulder gown is pure heaven | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI Nora Fatehi in an off-shoulder gown by Manish Malhotra

Nora Fatehi is always in the limelight. From her killer moves in music videos to her performances on stage, the diva has been ruling the charts ever since her song 'Dilbar' went viral. Now, Nora has added another golden feather to her hat as she walked for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Nora Fatehi turned a show-stopper for the designer show and shared photos and videos of her heavenly look. Nora said that it was a 'lovely experience' and the 'dress made me feel like a princess.'

Nora Fatehi channeled her inner 50s heroine of Bollywood and looked like a million dollars in an ice blue off-shoulder gown by Manish Malhotra. The dancer shared videos of the whole process and also dropped some behind-the-scenes photos from the fashion show. Nora wrote, "Show stopping for @manishmalhotra05... It was a lovely experience thank you so much! U and ur team were so hardworking, dynamic, professional and most importantly kind to me! The dress made me feel like a princess"

She captioned another post saying, "Backstage madness with a 50’s touch."

Just a day before dropping this gorgeous look, Nora Fatehi sizzled in a red hot body fit dress. Soon after her photos went viral, fans compared her to Kim Kardashian and claimed that they look alike. Nora shared the photos with Beyonce's song Alien Superstar and said, "Foreva im that girl.."

Meanwhile, at the recently held IIFA awards. Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her tribute to Helen. The diva recreated Helen’s popular songs like ‘Piya Tu’ and ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ which were a massive hit back then. Embodying Helen through her dance, she gave every bit of oomph and exceeded all expectations.

