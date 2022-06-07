Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to have high security: Special codes for guests to enter venue

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding Updates: Director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara are all set to tie the knot. Reportedly, the star couple will be saying their vows on June 9. Arrangements for the wedding are also on in full swing, even as invitations to a select set of guests have been sent out. The wedding of the celebrity couple, who have been dating each other for some time now, is to take place at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram.

Sources close to the couple told IANS that the wedding is to take place in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry and that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security. "Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will abe allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing code. A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning," the news ganecy quoted the source as saying.

The couple had recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to invite him to their wedding.

The sources say actors Rajinikanth and Ajith too are among those who have been invited to the event.

Nayanthara has been dating Shivan for over six years. The two bonded on the sets of "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan". The announcement of their engagement was made by the actress last year when she appeared on TV to promote her film Nettrikann. She spoke about her relationship status and revealed that the ring on her finger depicts her engagement to Vignesh.