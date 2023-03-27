Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother makes BIG accusations; takes a dig saying 'this is emotions not allegations'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother makes BIG accusations

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines lately for the ugly feud with his wife Aaliyah Siddiqui and a rift with his brother Shamas. While many allegations have been made against the actor by his wife and brother, the actor only once opened up about the same in a long social media note. Now, Nawazuddin's brother has again hit at him and made some big accusations in a Twitter post. Shamas questioned the actor over his personal life as well as his defamation cases. He also revealed that he filed a case against the actor demanding back his 'youth and 11 years'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas in a long note said, "Dear brother, what happened to the 100 crore defamation cases that you have filed against ANI and others? Are you done - what happened to them? Are you spending money just to be in the news? Are you trying to show that your value is 100 crores, or are you a child that everyone is troubling you? Your value as a human being is 0 - the value of a human being is known to the people around him and we all know and. You will understand soon my Hitler Babu."

He added, "Instead of the 100 crore defamation case, pay more attention to the producer’s 150 crores, which you have drowned. 9 films are stuck because of your poor statements. Even as an actor, your value has remained zero. Means Hitler's influence is so much that you will blame anything on people."

"You cannot return my 11 golden years, now will I cover up your dark deeds now. My fault is that because of my career, I decided to support the truth. I have filed a case against you in the upper court to return my youth and 11 years back," concluded Shamas.

The actor's brother tweeted that Nawazuddin has had three marriages. He was married to Isha during the lockdown. The first wife is Firoza who is from Haldwani. Further, Shamas also accused the actor of misbehaving with his sister-in-law and kicking her during her pregnancy.

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a social media post reacted to the allegations by his wife Aaliyah and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." Taking a dig at the same, Shamas also captioned his tweet saying, "Dear Brother #NawazuddinSiddiqui , this is also emotions not allegations."

In his post, Nawaz said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children."

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)” He also added, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

"She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for the last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably."

Just before Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post, his wife Aaliyah had shared a video and accused him of throwing her and their kids out of the house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009 and are parents to two children- a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

Latest Entertainment News