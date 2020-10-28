Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Naagin trilogy: After Sridevi and Rekha, Shraddha Kapoor to play ichhadhaari nagin

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to portray an ichhadhaari naagin in her upcoming film. Title Naagin, it will be a trilogy helmed by Vishal Furia and bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi. The film is said to be a love story and Shraddha is very excited to play the role. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and said, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #ShraddhaKapoor to portray ichhadhaari nagin... The film - titled #Nagin - is designed as a trilogy, 3-film series... Directed by Vishal Furia... Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi."

Earlier, veteran actresses Srideve, Rekha and Reena Roy have played the shape-shifting naagin on the big screen.

Talking about the film, Shraddha Kapoor said in a statement, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience."

