Mrunal Thakur wraps Mumbai schedule of her upcoming Telugu film ‘Nani 30’

Actress Mrunal Thakur established a name for herself in Telugu following the success of Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salman. Mrunal announced the wrap of the Mumbai schedule of her upcoming Telugu film. She took to Instagram and posted some behind the scenes while she was filming there for the project.

Sharing the post, Mrunal wrote in the caption, “Wrapping up the Mumbai itinerary with a grateful heart and a camera full of memories!” #Nani30”. “It’s the first time I’m shooting a South film in moi city” she continued, “and we had hella fun through it all.”

Nani too shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, “2023 had to end with a celebration…December 21st #Nani30”! In the poster, Nani is hugging a little girl, who has worried depression on her face. Mrunal also shared the poster on her social media as well.

Speaking about the movie, Mrunal had earlier said that I’m sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a heart-warming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in.

The title of the film Nani 30 has not been announced yet. However, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 21, 2023. The movie will star Nani and Mrunal Thakur as the main leads. Nani 30 is helmed by debutant director Shouryuv. Nani 30 will be an emotional and heart-warming family drama. The poster of the film features a little girl hugging Nani. It will also have elements of comedy and romance, as per reports. The cinematographer of the film is Sanu John Varghese, while Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music for this movie. He has previously worked in films such as Virus and The Great Indian Kitchen.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie features Ishaan Khatter will be playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front.

She also has Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Huma Qureshi. Directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind, the film is backed by Vijan’s Maddock Films and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.

