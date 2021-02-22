Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput reveals husband Shahid Kapoor's most annoying habit, her latest crush

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The chemistry the duo shares knows no bound. Recently Mira went all chatty with her fans and did a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the session, her fans and followers bombarded her with several questions.

One of the fans asked Mira about Shahid's 'most annoying habit' and 'one thing that she loves about him, to which Mira had an interesting response. She said, "He makes a zillion typos, I have to really figure out what he's saying. But by now I have kind of understood what he means when he is saying something else. And I love him, I love everything about him."

The other fan asked the star-wife about her latest crush. To which Mira had a surprising response as she replied to the message with a GIF of a South African cricketer AB de Villiers which said "I love him."

Shahid and Mira often share pictures of themselves on social media and drops loving captions for each other.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who was born in the year 2018. Shahid was last seen in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.