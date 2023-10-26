Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff reunite at Subhash Ghai's anniversary; fans demand Khalnayak 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff reunite

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta recently hosted a grand dinner party in Mumbai to commemorate their wedding anniversary. The star-studded event saw the presence of Ghai's Khalnayak actors, including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher. Madhuri's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, also graced the celebration. Soon, taking to his Instagram, Dr Nene shared glimpses from the intimate party, evoking nostalgia among fans, who demanded Khalnayak 2.

Wishing Subhash and Mukta, he wrote, "It’s the company that makes the evening. A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd." The first snapshot captured Madhuri, Dr Nene, and Subhash, followed by a group picture featuring the trio alongside Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. The series concluded with two more selfies taken during the enjoyable dinner affair.

Following the Instagram posts, fans began speculating whether Khalnayak 2 was in the works. One fan commented, "I think Khalnayak 2 is coming." Another added, "Come back Sanju and Madhuri khalnayak movie 2 great film maker Subhash Ghai." A third comment read, "Ganga, Ram & Ballu together."

Celebrating 30 years since its release, the film 'Khalnayak' marked its milestone on August 6 this year. Following this, the makers and cast of the movie gathered for special celebrations on September 4 as it was re-released in theatres.

About Khalnayak

The 1993 film 'Khalnayak' embodied all the classic elements of Subhash Ghai's style, comprising intense situations, dramatic confrontations, action-packed sequences, captivating dance numbers, and elements of comedy. The sensational hit song 'Choli Ke Peechhey Kya Hai' continues to be a favourite even today. Madhuri Dixit's portrayal of 'Ganga' was particularly striking and memorable. The storyline revolved around the antagonist Ballu (Sanjay Dutt), who commits a political assassination, and the protagonist, intelligence officer Ram Sinha (Jackie Shroff), who endeavours to capture him. It is no surprise that 'Khalnayak' is celebrated as a timeless classic.

Khalnayak' was the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 1993, surpassed only by 'Aankhen.'

