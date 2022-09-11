Madhur Bhandarkar reveals people are scared of him because he might make a film about them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHUR BHANDARKAR Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial Babli Bouncer will stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar reveals how people are scared of him wherever he goes as if he makes a film on them. Madhur reveals: "People are very scared. I go to the hospital so doctors see me and say, Sir, you are not making a film on us na. This happens many times when I visit an institution and their people say you should make a film on this or that subject."

"Such things happen quite often in different places. So I like making scripts on different states and thoughts. Plus what recognition and love I have achieved are all because of the audience and all of us are here because of them."

Later on, he shares how a lady bouncer in a pub inspired him to make the movie 'Babli Bouncer' starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Shukla.

He says: "Being in the film industry all of us have seen that in many places there are male bouncers only. And, one day I was at a pub and I saw a lady bouncer there, so the idea came to my mind."

Moving ahead in the conversation with the host of The Kapil Sharma Show, he adds: "We explored that world and did some research on it and then we got to know that there is a village of bouncers close to Delhi and from there these bouncers come and work here. We have seen male bouncers in many films but the story of a lady bouncer must be told."

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

About Babli Bouncer

Comic-drama Babli Bouncer follows the story of a young female bouncer played by Tamannaah Bhatia as it portrays various layers of the profession usually taken up by men. The makers recently released the trailer of the film. "Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now!," the caption read.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari advices daughter Palak Tiwari not to get married; here's why

It will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23.

Also read: Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on engagement rumours with Karan Kundrra; says 'You should ask Karan..'

-with IANS

Latest Entertainment News