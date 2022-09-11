Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on engagement rumours with Karan Kundrra; says 'You should ask Karan..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TEJASSWI PRAKASH Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside the Bigg Boss house

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra came out of the Bigg Boss house, they have became one of the most beloved Telly Town couples. Their fans cannot wait for the couple to tie the knot. They are eagerly waiting for their wedding. On Saturday, some of the fans thought their dream has come true after Tejasswi shared a picture of herself with an engagement ring. In no time, her post was bombarded with congratulatory messages. Celebrities including Mahekk Chahal wrote and Arjun Bijlani also commented on her post. However, recently the actress admitted that she is not engaged. While talking to Bombay Times, Tejasswi said, "It was clear that it was an ad. It was mentioned in the post. I am not engaged."

On being questioned about her engagement plans, the actress revealed, "You should ask Karan when is the engagement."

"I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy," she added.

On being quipped if the couple will be seen working together, she said "The audiences like our chemistry and pairing so much that if we sign a project, it should be worth it. It should not be something which lets our viewers down. So, we do get offered many projects, but we are waiting for the right one. It should be worth the wait."

For the unversed, on Friday, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and shared a post hinting at her engagement. The Naagin actress is seen flashing a diamond ring. As she shows the magnificent stone, she can be seen radiating glow. The following image shows a zoomed view of the large solitaire. Further keeping fans on the edge of their seats and raising the excitement, she wrote, "Big Day! It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy."

Both Tejasswi and Karan recently painted the town red with their PDA moment. The two actors shared a steamy kiss on the elevator.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside the Bigg Boss house and their love flourished during their stay on the reality show. Ever since they both have been making several public appearances together. They both have also worked together on several projects including music videos and advertisements. They were recently seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hain. The track has been performed by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.

