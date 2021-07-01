Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LISA HAYDON Lisa Haydon welcomes third child, announces birth of a baby girl in unique way

Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their third child recently. The couple is blessed with a baby girl. However, the couple chose to not make an official announcement on social media.

The news of her third child broke out when a fan asked Lisa Haydon about the baby. A fan commented on her recent post and asked, “Hey can you tell me please where your 3 tiny baby?” To this, the new mommy replied, “@_rekhamohanm24 in my arms”

Earlier, the actress announced her pregnancy and had revealed the gender of her baby. In the video, she was heard saying, “So, I've actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff thats been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behaviour. Her son Zack joined her. She asked Zack to tell everyone what's inside her tummy. Zack says- ''A baby sister''”. She shared the video with a caption that read, ''#3 Coming this June."

On her 35th birthday, Lisa had her baby shower that was organised by her friends.Lisa alongside the wine & dine pictures she shared added a disclaimer that she didn't consume any wine as seen in the photos. Captioning the beautiful glimpses, she wrote, "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved !"

Another post made by Lisa read, "Such bundles of talent couture reeds by @jacintakuok , fav chocolate cake by @simssweetshop and mini pavlovas by @creamandsprinkle." The third post was captioned, "Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos. @charlotteplow can’t wait to stomp grapes in New Zealand and celebrate a very Indian Summer on your vineyard. @indiansummerrose."

She was trolled by a user who asked her why she remains pregnant all the time. Replying to the post, she had commented, "Yes I do it’s a very special time. But also no not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth."

For those unversed, Lisa and Dino live in Hong Kong and got married Dino Lalvani in October 2016. They welcomed their first baby in 2017 and second child in 2020.

On the professional front, Lisa who began her career with modeling went on to become a fashion designer. Later, she made her foray into the films and has till date featured in movies like-- ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Queen’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Rascals’, ‘The Shaukeens’, etc.