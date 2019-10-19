Krrish 4 Updates: Rakesh Roshan teases emotional action scenes in Hrithik’s superhero film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakesh Roshan teases emotional action scenes in Hrithik's Krrish 4

Director Rakesh Roshan, who recently underwent surgery as he was diagnosed with cancer, has confirmed that he will be the director the fourth installment of superhero franchise Krrish, but it will take time to start the film. The filmmaker’s son Hrithik Roshan had already confirmed during the promotions of his film War that Krrish 4 will happen after his father has regained his health. Now that he is doing fine, the makers have started the work on the film.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about Krrish 4, Rakesh Roshan said, “I will only announce it once I am sure about the script. When I am 100% sure about the script, I will make the announcement as a director. The day I decide to make it, it will take me one more year to start the film. Being a big film in terms of vision and VFX, the preproduction will take a lot of time. Mine is the only franchise which is going from story to story. It’s not just the names I am using to make into another film. While Hollywood can afford budgets, we can score on emotions. Three breathtaking emotional action scenes will score over 10 mindless action sequences.”

Earlier, there were rumours that Sanjay Gupta will be helming the project, but the senior Roshan dismissed such reports. He said, “Even I am reading the same rumours as you and I don’t know who is writing it. Of course, I will direct it. Sanjay Gupta is writing the script with me and with me all the time. We both discuss things as our thoughts are very similar and we are working together in this. Even Sanjay is a very fine director, did a very good job with Kaabil and I am very proud of him. Right now, he is busy with his Mumbai Saga shoot.”

On the related note, Hrithik Roshan in on cloud nine as his back to back two films have set fire to the box office. His last release War is till performing brilliant on the BO and is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark.

