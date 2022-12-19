Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. KGF star Yash to announce his new venture on his 37th birthday

KGF star Yash to announce his new venture on his 37th birthday

Actor Yash is going to announce his new venture on his birthday celebrated on January 8, sources close to him confirmed.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2022 0:09 IST
KGF star Yash to announce his new venture on birthday
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENAMEISYASH KGF star Yash to announce his new venture on birthday

Kannada superstar Yash of 'KGF' fame is going to announce his new venture on his birthday celebrated on January 8, sources close to him confirmed. The fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the news from the superstar. Yash, though, has remained tight-lipped about his new movie.

When asked about it at his last media interaction, Yash had maintained that he won't hurry things up. "I will explain all by myself," Yash had said.

On January 8, Yash will make the big announcement to his fans about his new movie, which is going to be sensational, said sources close to him.

"This time Yash's experimentation would make international news and be a big turning point for Indian cinema. Yash is all set to take Indian cinema to international level," sources explained.

He is confident of delivering a superhit movie at the international level, like just how he did it with 'KGF Chapter-1' and 'KGF Chapter-2', elevating the Kannada film industry to the national level.

Also read: Sussane Khan's birthday wish for beau Arsalan Goni makes Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad react

Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill croons Yash's KGF 2 song Mehabooba, netizens say 'thank you for Diwali gift'

Shehnaaz Gill croons Yash's KGF 2 song Mehabooba, netizens say 'thank you for Diwali gift'

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film smashes Yash's KGF, enjoys remarkable business

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film smashes Yash's KGF, enjoys remarkable business

'Kantara is my film': Yash's viral response is proof why he is Kannada industry's pride, fans react

'Kantara is my film': Yash's viral response is proof why he is Kannada industry's pride, fans react

KGF actor Krishnaji Rao passes away after hospitalisation, played this role in Yash starrer

KGF actor Krishnaji Rao passes away after hospitalisation, played this role in Yash starrer

Yash will also announce the launch of his production house in the name of his daughter Ayra. Yash had released the video with Hollywood stunt director J.J. Perry and his team practised shooting, giving hints about his new venture.

Also read: Actor Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma getting divorced? Actor deletes wedding pictures

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News