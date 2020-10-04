Kareena Kapoor Khan's heartfelt birthday wish for Soha Ali Khan, calls her 'pillar of the family'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's heartfelt birthday wish for Soha Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted another heartfelt birthday wish for one of her family members on Sunday. Kareena's sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday today and Kareena had the most beautiful words to describe her. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you..We love you."

In the picture, Kareena and Soha can be seen with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. While Soha is seen looking into the camera, Inaaya is inclined toward Kareena who loving shares the moment. The picture is too cute for words. Have a look.

Husband Kunal Kemu also shared a romantic post wishing Soha Ali Khan on birthday. He said, "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had.. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words Happy Birthday my love" Kareena commented on the post saying, "Our favourites ...have to agree on the dictionary part ...I have one too."

Recently, Inaaya celebrated her birthday and mother Soha Ali Khan and Kareena had the cutest wishes for her. Soha posted a family picture to wish her little munchkin. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha can be seen posing for the camera. "Three years old today @khemster2," Soha wrote. On the other hand, Kareena wished Inaaya with the cutest photo of the little munchkin and her son Taimur Ali Khan reading books. She captioned the image: "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Talking about work front, Soha made her debut in 2014 with the film Dil Maange More and made a mark in Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan starrer Rang De Basanti. She has also worked in Bengali films.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage