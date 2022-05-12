Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Amitabh Bachchan deleting tweet on Dhaakad; 'Whose pressure will he have?'

Follow us on Image Source : IG/KANGANA RANAUT, AMITABH BACHCHAN Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad which is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It has become a trend where celebrities are seen rooting for each other and their Bollywood ventures. Recently, the actress unveiled the teaser of the film leaving people in awe of her role as a spy named Agent Agni. It was noted that megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted the teaser on his official handle but deleted it minutes after. Ever since fans have been wondering what made Big B take it down. Finally Kangana also reacted on the incident and shared what she feels about it.

In her latest conversation with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana wondered whose pressure will Amitabh Bachchan have at his level. She added that she can never tell the reason behind Big B deleting the Dhaakad teaser after tweeting it and called the situation "complex." She said, "There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there’s no pressure. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex."

She added, "I don't think it’s just the powerful people in the industry, but somewhere, there is a lot of personal insecurity that people have. It can’t be just one powerful person, why these actors fail to encourage me and my work. Especially when for women, it’s such an important film. It can open up floodgates of films that will give all of us so many opportunities."

About Dhaakad

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 20. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

