Janhvi Kapoor shares glimpse of New York vacation with sister Khushi Kapoor. See Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently holidaying in New York with her sister Khushi, who studies films there. The 'Roohi' on Sunday, shared glimpses of her outing with Khushi. Janhvi checked into her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of the duo while spending some time together. Seems the two are taking over New York with there stunning style statement. Janhvi opted for a black outfit while Khushi was fabulous in red. From dining out at restaurants to lounging in the park, the sisters went all out.

Janhvi shared a carousel of images, of which the first two pictures see the 24-year-old star with her sister as they smilingly pose on a dining table and enjoy their meal. The actress simply used emojis to caption her pictures and chose the Statue of Liberty and the peace symbol.

Janhvi also snapped up a washroom selfie in a blue, turtleneck sweater dress. The following picture is a picturesque view of a sunny day featuring the skyscraper buildings in NYC and a clouded sky.

Other images are candid photos of an outing with her friend. She also shared a video clip in which she is seen sporting kohl-rimmed eyes and orange lip colour as she flaunts her luscious locks by holding them with her hand.

Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

