Inside Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's 5th birthday celebration, see pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned a year older. On her 5th birthday, the couple hosted an intimate birthday party with only close friends in attendance. Sharing pictures from the party, Mira shared that this year she reduced the fuzz around the decoration and opted for fun lights, paper lanterns and colourful balloons. For food, she served her mom's 'signature sandwich'. She also shared a detailed note about what went into the preparation.

"Life in Technicolour. This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest! I reduced the decor fuzz and switched it with fun lights instead that were easier to handle and use in many ways (and later too)," she shared on Instagram.

"I picked up a fresh set of theme specific rainbow plates and napkins for cake from @partyalacarte17 and stuck to the bamboo ones for party grub. And I found a super convenient website @thememypartyofficial that delivers very well priced theme specific party supplies including straws, sandwich toppers, the backdrop, paper lanterns and colour coordinated balloons," she continued.

"We had popcorn from the popcorn containers leftover from last year and the rest of the snacks laid out for kids to dig in in mix-n-match crockery. My mom made her signature sandwich house: how many of you had them at your birthdays in the 90s? I always lay out the table before the party itself so there’s less madness later. I love this table cover from @thewishingchair and the crockery from this set (not used here) is equally lovely. The rainbow fringe, rainbow wrapping and a devilishly convenient balloon machine was from @amazondotin," she added.

"Ofcourse the alphabet lights from @dohremico brought it all together (and I’ve ordered an extra Z & N so we can make a Zain out of the Misha) along with the most fun prizes and party favours. Dog & the bone, Lemon spoon race and treasure hunt for all ages was too much fun. I think the adults enjoyed it a lot more than the kids. The cake was DIVINE. Vanilla cake with chocolate mousse filling instead of buttercream on a custom order @the_kitchenette_jalandhar," she wrote.

"I’d love to know how you all are celebrating kiddie birthdays cause I am ready to retire and I have another one in 4 days!" she asked her fans in conclusion.