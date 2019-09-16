IIFA 2019: Katrina Kaif is the sizzling lady in red in these latest pictures

Ever since Katrina Kaif has stepped into the world of social media, she has been swaying us with her amazing pictures and videos. Be it from a photoshoot or a vacation, Katrina’s pictures on her Instagram handle will keep you hooked with a glue. Yet again the stunning actress won hearts with her latest pictures from the IIFA 2019 which she posted on Monday. Katrina in her deep red gown looks no less than a diva.

Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress posted three pictures back to back all of them in the same dress but in different poses and has the dancing emojis as the caption. With the perfect cut at the back to silver earrings and straighten hair, these sizzling pictures of Katrina are enough to take your breath away. Have a look for yourself:

When you’ll scroll down, you’ll be surprised to know that she has reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and rapper Badshah for an ad commercial. Check it out here:

The actress even came in the light when the pictures of her doppelganger went viral. The girl named Alina Rai looks exactly like Katrina and is a TikTok star. Have a look at her pictures here:

On the professional front, Katrina is these days working for Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi where she will be seen actor Akshay Kumar after a long gap.

