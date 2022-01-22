PICS: Ibrahim Ali Khan blushes, Palak Tiwari hides her face as they get papped together, fans wonder if...

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari papped

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari were clicked by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night. The star kids were papped exiting a restaurant. The duo made heads turn as they were spotted for the first time together. As Palak tried to hide her face from the shutterbugs and Ibrahim was caught blushing after they left the venue in the same car, fans speculated if there's something cooking between the two.

"Good jodi .. god bless," a user wrote. Another said, "Soon she will be palak khan." For the outing, Ibrahim and Palak donned their best casuals. Saif's son was spotted wearing a black t-shirt paired with a brown jacket over it and dark grey denim teamed with white sneakers. Palak, on the other hand, slayed in a red camisole top paired with blue ripped jeans and sneakers. Take a look:

On the professional front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar as Assistant Director on 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari is currently basking in the success of her recently released song 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. She will make her debut in Bollywood with 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The film is a spooky horror love story shot in various locations in India, including Pune, Lucknow and other cities. It also features Arbaaz Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji and the film is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.