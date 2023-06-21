Hollywood actor Richard Gere joins PM Modi on 9th International Yoga Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richard Gere joins International Yoga Day with Indian PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on the 9th International Yoga Day and said that coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call is historic.

Famed Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Iyengar yoga exponent Deidra Demens, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and prominent American singer Mary Millben were among the eminent personalities who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a unique yoga session at the UN Headquarters. Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who attended the event, is also an advocate for human rights in Tibet and co-founder of the Tibet House, US, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet.

Richard said on Yoga Day that, “PM Modi is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture does. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again.”

Meanwhile, Richard Gere was recently seen in the film Maybe I Do. The movie reunited him with Diane Keaton, who he previously worked with in the 1977 film Looking for Mr. Goodbar, while the star-studded cast also includes Susan Sarandon, William H Macy, and Emma Roberts.

The film explores the events after a young couple introduces their respective parents to each other only to discover that they are already on rather intimate terms, and Gere likened the film to the 30s and 40s, Hollywood making.

Maybe I do come six years after Richard Gere’s last feature film credit in the 2017 drama Three Christs.

For the unversed, Richard Gere is known for hit films like An Officer and a Gentleman (1982), Chicago (2002), Days of Heaven (1978), Arbitrage (2012), Unfaithful (2002), Intersection (1994), Sommersby (1993) & Pretty Woman (1990). The veteran actor is known for his best of all romance and comedy dramas.

