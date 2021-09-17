Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to husband Virat Kohli’s decision to quit T20 captaincy

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has reacted after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli released a statement mentioning that he has officially decided to step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE. Anushka took to her official Instagram handle and reshared his statement along with a heart on it.

In a post on Instagram, Virat wrote, "After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this t20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability." He also thanked everyone for the support during his journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Virat also added, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma has been travelling with Virat Kohli. Currently, she is in Dubai with him for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that resumes on Sunday.

On the professional front, Anushka has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.