Hema Malini celebrates her 74th Birthday with Dharmendra, shares adorable photos

The dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini has turned 74 today. The gorgeous actress celebrated her birthday with her loving husband Dharmendra and posted some adorable photos from the celebration. Taking to Twitter she dropped a heart-melting post that read, "Always feel blessed with Dharam ji beside me on my birthday, Our love and special bond only get strengthened each year". Hema looked stunning as she donned a beautiful pink floral print saree and completed her look with gold jewellery, and subtle makeup. She posed with Dharmendra who complimented his wife in a peach shirt and brown pants.

Hema Malini was born on 16 October 1948 in Amankudi, Tamil Nadu. She belongs to South India, but despite this, she has established her own place in Bollywood. She made her debut in 1968 with the film 'Sapne Ka Saudagar' opposite Raj Kapoor. She gave a splendid performance and after that film, she never looked back. After this, the actress worked in many hit films like 'Sholay', 'Sita Geeta', 'Naseeb', 'Johnny Mera Naam', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Trishul', 'Kranti', 'Prem Nagar' and others. Apart from the silver screen, she is also very active as a politician.

Earlier in the day, Hema’s daughter Esha Deol shared a couple of pictures with her mom and sent greetings. She wrote, “Happy birthday mamma. May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side love you".

Hema Malini started her career in 1961 as a dancer in a Tamil film as she was a proficient classical dancer of Bharatnatyam. In her career, she bagged 11 nominations for the Filmfare Award and won the Best Actress award for 'Seeta Aur Geeta' in 1973. She was also awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993. In 2013, for her contribution to Indian cinema, she received the NTR National Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Later from 2003 to 2009, she was a Rajya Sabha MP. In 2014, the veteran actress was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.

