Happy Birthday AbRam: 7 photos of Shah Rukh Khan's little prince that are too cute for words

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan has turned a year older today. In the year2013 when the news about superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan having a third child came, fans went gaga about it. Little did anyone know that this little boy will make us go 'aww' every time with his presence in the year to come. Now after seven years, here we are struck by the boy who is the mirror image of SRK. If we come to counting reasons why we’re so obsessed with baby AbRam, even the numbers will fall short. The dotting kid is one of the popular star kids these days and manages to be in the headlines for being so cute and cuddlesome.

Believe it or not, we all have wished to take this munchkin in our arms and cuddle him like a teddy bear. As AbRam turns 7-year-old today, we’ve compiled a few photos and videos from the time when the father-son duo broke the internet with their presence. Check them out:

The little star is also his father’s favourite partner in crime. From going on a vacation to promoting a film, AbRam has always accompanied his father. Have a look:

Sisters r so sweet.I asked mine if she remembers if I looked like lil AbRam.She said “NOO!!U were very handsome” haha pic.twitter.com/tnlbVnFrvD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 1, 2015

What a resemblance!

Making daddy proud at this young age.

God is one and AbRam firmly believes so. Here’s how he sought blessings at Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.

We wish this little bud of happiness a very happy birthday!

