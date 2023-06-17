Ahead of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel surrenders in cheque bounce case | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ameesha Patel

Amid the promotions of her upcoming film Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel has surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case on Saturday. According to ANI, the court granted her conditional bail soon after. She has also been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21.

The case dates back to 2018 when Ameesha came to Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground. She met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh there and she discussed with him the financing of a film. Singh owns Lovely World Entertainment. Singh invested in the filmmaking project. However, the film did not see the light of the day.

He demanded Ameesha return his money. She returned the Rs 2.50 Crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced. In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.

Ameesha Patel is currently gearing up to make her silver screen comeback with Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol. The film picks up from the ending of Gadar in which Sunny played Tara Singh and Ameesha plays his love interest Sakina. The film will hit the theaters on 11 August. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

On Ameesha Patel's birthday on June 9, the makers re-released the first film - Gadar in theaters and dropped the teaser soon after. At the end of Gadar; the makers attached the teaser of Gadar 2 which started with the dialogue, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, Isko nariyal do, Tika Lagao, Warna is bar wo dahej mein lahore le jayega." Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role.

Recently, Gadar 2 courted controversy after a romantic video of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel walking hand-in-hand in a Gurudwara got leaked on the internet. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal slammed Sunny Deol for the scene and expressed his displeasure.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to Twitter to react to the controversy. In a long Twitter note, the filmmaker apologized if he had hurt any religious sentiments and said that the leaked video is unedited.

