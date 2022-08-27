Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish for Shibani Dandekar is what couple goals are made of, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar penned a sweet note for wife Shibani Dandekar on her birthday. The actor-filmmaker showered her with love and acknowledged how she has been a rock-solid support for him always. He also mentioned that he'd fight the toughest of battles for her adding that he knows that she'd do the same. Shibani too responded with the same spirit and thanked Farhan for writing so beautifully for her. The couple is currently vacationing in Australia's Sydney.

In the picture, the pair twinned in black and are all smiles. Shibani looked stunning in a satin black pantsuit while the 'Rock On' actor was seen dressed in a black oversized shirt that he paired with striped pants. Farhan was also seen holding an oar in his hands as the couple posed with a boat. As Shibani rang in her 42nd birthday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor wished his lady love with a picture and sweet note. Farhan wrote, "Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe." He added, "I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. @shibanidandekarakhtar."

As soon as the picture was posted, the birthday girl dropped a comment on his post. She wrote, Love you my partner for life. Couldn't imagine being on this journey without you! You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer ALWAYS."

Farhan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Abhay Deol dropped a hilarious comment. He wrote, "Aww I got a little more diabetic reading that but it was all worth it @faroutakhtar! Happy happy birthday @shibanidandekarakhtar sending you guys love." Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu also wished Shibani. She wrote, "Happy birthday @shibanidandekarakhtar."

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. 'Ms Marvel' received positive feedback from the netizens. He will be next directing a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara', which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

-- with ANI inputs

Don't miss these:

VIDEO: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's chemistry burns the floor as they dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya

Photos of Sonali Phogat's daughter shouldering mother for last rites break hearts, netizens extend support

Liger Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite biggest opening, film struggles in Hindi Market

Latest Entertainment News